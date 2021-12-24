The Leopardstown Christmas racing festival runs from 26-29 December

This year's Leopardstown Christmas racing festival will now take place behind closed doors due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The racecourse has announced that only owners, members and industry can attend the four-day event from 26-29 December.

Organisers had said on Monday that those who had bought tickets could attend but that is no longer the case.

Tim Husbands, Leopardstown Chief Executive, said he was disappointed to have to make the late decision.

"We have seen the rising case numbers nationally and locally reflected in our staff over the past few days, a situation that has become increasingly concentrated over the past 24 hours and has forced us to make this late decision," he said.

"It makes it impossible for Leopardstown to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the general public and has led us to make the difficult call to close the festival to the general public.

"I know this will be hugely disappointing news to all of those who had purchased tickets in advance, as it is deeply disappointing to the team here who have worked so hard in putting a fantastic festival together.

"Our team will process refunds as soon as possible so please do not call or visit the racecourse. We will issue your refund in due course and no later than 28 days after the event."