Ferny Hollow (right) will race next at the Dublin Festival in early February before racing at the Cheltenham Festival

Ferny Hollow secured another Grade One success for trainer Willie Mullins as the 10-11 favourite won the Racing Post Novice Chase on the opening day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The win came shortly before another big Mullins success as Tornado Flyer won the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Ferny Hollow, Cheltenham Bumper winner in 2020, held off Gordon Elliott's Riviere D'etel at Leopardstown.

"I thought it was an awesome performance," said trainer Mullins.

Elliott's filly, 13lbs better off, threatened an upset before Ferny Hollow clinched a two-length victory.

Ferny Hollow set off at a tremendous lick under Townend but Jack Kennedy kept 5-4 shot Riviere D'etel right in touch for most of the long run-in necessitated by the scheduled final fence having to be missed because of damage caused to it on the first circuit.

"That was a huge performance to give that weight to a filly that no one has got near all season," added Mullins of his horse who was forced to miss the Cheltenham Festival this year because of a stress fracture.

"He had come back from an 11-month break last time, but had only three weeks this time - I was worried all week that I was asking too much coming back so soon."

Willie Mullins will hope to land another Grade One success at Leopardstown on Monday when Chacun Pour Soi races in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase

The four-day Leopardstown meeting is taking place behind closed doors due to rising Covid-19 cases with only owners, members and industry professionals allowed to attend.

Ferny Hollow's performance saw him cut to 6-4 by Coral for the Arkle at Cheltenham while Riviere D'etel's run also only enhanced her status as she finished just the two lengths back after threatening to cause an upset until the final furlong.

Prior to Cheltenham, Ferny Hollow may go next at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in early February.

Henry De Bromhead's 10-1 Coeur Sublime was a distant third after never threatening the leading duo.

Mullins will hope Chacun Pour Soi can land him another Grade One success in Monday's Paddy's Rewards Club Chase.

Chacun Pour Soi was victorious in the race last year but raced surprisingly poorly in his last outing at the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

De Bromhead's Envoi Allen will also be on a retrieval mission in Monday's race after only finishing sixth in the recent John Durcan Chase at Punchestown and will be dropping down to two miles for the first time since winning the Royal Bond as a novice hurdler.

Battleoverdoyen and Sizing Pottsie complete the four-runner field after Mullins decided not to declare Energumene.