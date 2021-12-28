Trainer Gordon Elliott celebrates the Savills Chase win with jockey Davy Russell and groom Carly Scott

Galvin edged favourite A Plus Tard to win the Savills Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

A Plus Tard (8-11) held a narrow lead over Kemboy (11-1) at the final fence but last month's Betfair Chase victor could not ward off Galvin (7-1).

Davy Russell produced a terrific late charge on the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old to get up in the shadow of the post.

Kemboy, the 2018 winner, was three-quarters of a length back in third.

A Plus Tard, seeking to make it back-to-back wins in the Savills Chase, looked on course for victory after moving past long-time leader Kemboy.

Galvin, who finished second to Frodon at Down Royal last month, was close behind Kemboy for most of the race but fell back before bursting through for the narrow victory.

Emotional success

"That's unbelievable. I had a tear in my eye for half the race, I'm not afraid to say it. We've had a tough year and it's brilliant," said Elliott.

"We started off having a bit of fun around Perth with him and he hasn't let us down the whole way. That's 12 races he's won now and he's a horse of a lifetime.

"He got into a lovely rhythm, he does that, he's a good horse and he stays like hell. He'll go straight to the Gold Cup now.

"I don't think he was much fitter today than he was in Down Royal, but he got confidence out of that race.

"Jamie Codd gave him a beautiful ride (that day), he hit the line well. I think the three-miles-two of the Gold Cup trip will suit him well.

"The way he stays, if he can get into a rhythm anywhere at all, I wouldn't care if he was first or last going out on the last circuit, he'll come very strong in the Gold Cup. The horses have run out of their skin all week and to win that race is unbelievable."