Sharjah saw off Zanahiyr in a thrilling race to the line to win The Matheson Hurdle

Sharjah emulated the feat of legendary horses Istabraq and Hurricane Fly by winning the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown for a fourth time.

The Willie Mullins-trained 5/6 favourite won a thrilling race to the finishing post, edging out Zanahiyr by a neck, with Saint Roi third.

"He's a very special horse to be able to emulate two legends of the game," said winning jockey Patrick Mullins.

"It wasn't smooth but he still won and got the job done," he added.

"He was never really comfortable like he usually is here and not everything went right. He's not as good as either of those other horses but neither of them won the race four times in a row."

For Willie Mullins' son Patrick it was a 21st Grade One success as a jockey.

Sharjah, runner-up in the last two runnings of the Champion Hurdle, narrowly denied the trainer and jockey partnership of Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy a Grade One double on Wednesday as it overtook Zanahiyr on the run to the line.

Jack Kennedy rode Fury Road to victory in the Grade One Neville Hotels Novice Chase

Earlier in the three-mile Neville Hotels Novice Chase, Kennedy rode Fury Road to victory over stablemate and 9/4 favourite Run Wild Fred.

Run Wild Fred, with Davy Russell on board, gave chase from the home turn, but Fury Road (7/1) was well on top as he passed the post with eight lengths in hand.

It was a fifth triumph in the race in seven years for trainer Elliott.

"Everything went very smoothly - we went very steady and he jumped great. I'm delighted," said jockey Kennedy after his win.