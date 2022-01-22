Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Shishkin is now unbeaten in seven runs over fences

Shishkin beat Energumene in a thrilling finish to the SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Both horses were unbeaten over fences heading into the race, with Shishkin the marginal favourite.

Ridden by Nico de Boinville, Shishkin looked beaten at one stage, only to edge in front on the run to the line.

Shishkin has now won all seven races over fences. "It was built up and it produced," trainer Nicky Henderson said of Saturday's contest.

"They are two great horses. There were moments it looked as if we weren't going as well, but he stays very well. It was a great race."

Shishkin was still a length adrift of Energumene at the final fence but dug deep and rallied to take the win by a length in a dramatic finish.

After the race, De Boinville said it was "the best reception I have had in my life".

Henderson added: "It's special when you get that kind of build-up, and it became very important.

"Nico said it gave him the best moment of his riding career so far, which says something when you've ridden Gold Cup winners and things like that."

Shishkin and Energumene will meet again in March for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.