Paisley Park (left) has won the Cleeve Hurdle three times

Paisley Park produced a remarkable performance to win the Cleeve Hurdle during Cheltenham Festival Trials Day.

Despite being left behind at the start he eventually caught up with the field before charging to victory, with Champ in second.

"This is very special for a multitude of reasons and mainly how much of a champion he is," Paisley Park's jockey Aidan Coleman told ITV.

Earlier on, Chantry House battled to victory in the Cotswold Chase.

It was a 4,000th career winner for owner JP McManus.

Paisley Park (5-1), trained by Emma Lavelle for owner Andrew Gemmell, was winning the Cleeve Hurdle for the third time after victories in 2019 and 2020.

The 10-year-old, who was left trailing by up to 15 lengths at the start, is now rated around 7-1, from 20-1, to repeat his 2019 Stayers' Hurdle success at the Festival in March.

Earlier, 5-6 favourite Chantry House proved the strongest in a three-way race for victory with second-placed Santini and Aye Right, who was third.

There was little to separate the three horses with two fences to go before Chantry House, ridden by Nico de Boinville for trainer Nicky Henderson, pulled away.

"He was feeling a bit tired after the last," De Boinville told ITV. "He laid it all out there. He's done it well in the end."

Asked about where that performance put Chantry House in terms of the Gold Cup, De Boinville added: "I'm not sure - let's get him back and see how he is on Sunday."