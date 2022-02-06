Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Honeysuckle will defend her Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham next month

Honeysuckle claimed a third consecutive victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Rachael Blackmore rode the 1-5 favourite to a 14th consecutive career success by six and a half lengths.

On day two of the Dublin Racing Festival, Henry de Bromhead's eight-year-old mare held off 6-1 shot Zanahiyr, with Echoes In Rain (25-1) third and Saint Roi (12-1) fourth.

De Bromhead said: "I'm delighted. Aren't we lucky to have her?"

The early pace was set by Heaven Help Us, with Zanahiyr, who made a bad mistake at the first hurdle, close up in second place.

But Honeysuckle moved supremely into the lead and put several lengths between herself and the others to quickly put the race to bed.

De Bromhead was delighted with both the horse - now set to defend her Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham on 15 March - and rider Blackmore.

"Brilliant, they were great again, the pair of them," said the trainer.

"She looked great, jumped well I thought throughout. She maybe went a little bit left at one of them, but winged the second-last and took off again.

"It felt a long straight after the last, but she was brilliant."