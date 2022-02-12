Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Glory And Fortune won by a short head from I Like To Move It

Glory And Fortune won the Betfair Hurdle from I Like To Move It in a thrilling finish at Newbury.

The 20-1 shot, ridden by Stan Sheppard for trainer Tom Lacey, took Europe's richest handicap hurdle on 'Super Saturday' in a photo finish.

Earlier Eldorado Allen, under Brendan Powell, won the Denman Chase from Royale Pagaille and Clan Des Obeaux.

Trainer Colin Tizzard said the Gold Cup would be considered for the winner but he has an entry in the Ryanair Chase.

Bravemansgame took the opening handicap chase to give a boost to trainer Paul Nicholls after a poor run of form that had seen only one winner from 37 previous runners.

Tizzard said Eldorado Allen could be added as a supplementary entry to the Cheltenham Gold Cup on 18 March, for which he is rated about a 25-1 chance, although the shorter Ryanair Chase might be preferred.

"This one looks like he is a Ryanair horse to me, but everyone will have the input on that," he said.

Funambule Sivola, ridden by Charlie Deutsch for trainer Venetia Williams, won the Game Spirit Chase.

At Warwick, the 10-11 favourite Edwardstone was an impressive winner of the Kingmaker Chase for Alan King and is clear favourite for the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham.