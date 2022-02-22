Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been nullified nine months after the race took place

Medina Spirit's victory at the Kentucky Derby in 2021 has been nullified.

The horse failed a drug test after winning the United States' most famous race at Churchill Downs and died of a heart attack in training in December.

Trainer Bob Baffert will miss this year's race after being suspended for 90 days, from 8 March until 5 June, and fined $7,500 (£5,530).

Medina Spirit had originally delivered Baffert a record seventh triumph in North America's most prestigious race.

The three-year-old colt tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone.

Baffert said he was "very disappointed in the ruling" which he insists "runs contrary to the scientifically proven facts". He believes the drug entered the Medina Spirit's system via an ointment.

Following Monday's ruling, Churchill Downs recognised the second-placed Mandaloun as the 2021 race winner, and congratulated trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux.

"Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction," Churchill Downs said in a statement.