Honeysuckle, under Rachael Blackmore, won by three and a half lengths

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rachael Blackmore rode unbeaten mare Honeysuckle to a thrilling second consecutive Champion Hurdle win on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Irish rider steered the 8-11 favourite to a 15th successive career victory for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Honeysuckle and Blackmore were given a rousing reception after finishing ahead of 2020 champion Epatante and Zanahiyr.

Blackmore made history as the first female rider to win Tuesday's big race last year.

She went on to be the first woman to be the meeting's top jockey and then won the Grand National on Minella Times.

And the landmarks keep coming - Honeysuckle is the first mare to win the Champion Hurdle twice.

Last year's meeting was held behind closed doors because of Covid-19 and this time a crowd of nearly 70,000 roared home the runners.

"Walking out in front of the stands with all the people, it's such a special place," said Blackmore, 26, who was voted BBC World Sport Star of the Year in December.

"I'm so lucky to ride winners here and this mare - she's just incredible."

'Never-ending fairytale'

The 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Appreciate It made the running on his seasonal debut in the Champion Hurdle.

But Blackmore stayed cool in his slipstream and coasted to the front as the race unfolded before surging clear.

Delighted De Bromhead paid tribute to Honeysuckle, who was winning her 11th top-level Grade One race.

"She's incredible - it is the never-ending fairytale. I always prepare for myself for it to end but it never does," he said.

"Unreal. It is incredible to get the roar and I just hoped that she would get it."

Epatante bounced back to form to run a fine race in second for trainer Nicky Henderson, who enjoyed a successful opening day.

'An extraordinary animal'

Constitution Hill was the 9-4 co-favourite heading into the race, eventually winning by 22 lengths

Constitution Hill, trained by Henderson, was a breathtaking winner of the opening Supreme Novices' Hurdle, powering clear in a course record to win by 22 lengths from stablemate Jonbon, with Kilcruit third.

Dysart Dynamo, who shared 9-4 favouritism with the victor, was a late faller when in contention but would have faced a tough task reeling in his rival.

"I'll be surprised if you've ever seen better than that in this race - it was a brilliant performance," said BBC commentator John Hunt.

Henderson called the performance under Nico de Boinville "awesome" and said Constitution Hill was "an extraordinary animal".

There was a sad post-script to the race with Shallwehaveonemore, trained by Gary Moore, suffering a fatal injury after falling at the final flight.

Great Britain went into the meeting on the back of a record 23-5 defeat last year to Irish-trained runners, but triumphed in the first three races this time.

The 5-2 favourite Edwardstone, ridden by Tom Cannon for Wiltshire-based trainer Alan King, ran out an emphatic winner for his fifth successive victory of the season.

Cannon clocked his first Festival win after his mount did well to sidestep faller Brave Seasca earlier in the race.

Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell landed the Ultima Handicap Chase with 10-1 chance Corach Rambler finishing with a late charge under Derek Fox.

Later Henderson and De Boinville sealed a double with Marie's Rock (10-1) winning the Mares Hurdle, where Blackmore was a faller with Telmesomethinggirl.