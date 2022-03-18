Cheltenham Festival 2022: Rachael Blackmore and A Plus Tard win Gold Cup
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
|Cheltenham Festival 2022
|Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30
|Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.
Rachael Blackmore created history as the first female rider to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup as the Henry de Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard triumphed.
The pair had finished second to stable-mate Minella Indo 12 months ago and Blackmore wanted to put things right.
And this time, Blackmore made no mistake on the 3-1 favourite, moving ahead of Minella Indo after the last and racing clear.
Minella Indo (7-1) was second ahead of Protektorat (10-1).
More to follow
Comments
Join the conversation