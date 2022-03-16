Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tiger Roll (left) was beaten to the post by stablemate Delta Work (right)

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Dates: 15-18 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main race: 15:30 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Tiger Roll was denied a fairytale farewell Cheltenham Festival victory by stablemate Delta Work in an extraordinary Cross Country Chase.

The two-time Grand National winner looked set for a record-equalling sixth Festival triumph but went down by three quarters of a length.

Some spectators booed jockey Jack Kennedy as he returned on the winner.

But the two horses came into the winners' enclosure together as Tiger Roll was cheered into retirement.

"I've had a win at Cheltenham and I'm disappointed," said Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary, whose Gigginstown House Stud owns both horses.

"We exploded the dream. Tiger Roll is a warrior. He went out on his shield and is the horse of a lifetime."

In the 45th race of his career, the heavy ground appeared to have gone against Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott.

O'Leary said before the race that anyone who backed him "needed their head examining".

However, the diminutive gelding, with the heart of a lion, put in a typically valiant performance and almost added a fourth Cross Country win to victories at Cheltenham in the Triumph Hurdle and National Hunt Chase.

Davy Russell's mount went to the front at the 24th of 32 fences but Delta Work - on his first try over the Cross Country fences - inched closer and went ahead 200 yards from the line.

"He went down fighting. Sure, he is fantastic," said Russell, who rode him in both his National victories in 2018 and 2019.

O'Leary joked that he would "shoot" Kennedy if he saw him. The jockey said he understood the jeers but was delighted to have won.

"Obviously everybody would have loved to see Tiger Roll win, but you can't take away from my horse either," said Kennedy.

"I thought I was always going to get there. I knew I could be the most hated man in Cheltenham on Wednesday evening if I won."

Kennedy lost the ride on last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo for Friday's showpiece race when O'Leary said Delta Work would be his Gold Cup runner before changing his mind.

Analysis

BBC commentator John Hunt

I'm thrilled with what Tiger Roll has done for the sport as a horse. He's an extraordinary little horse who has run his heart out here.

But I can't get the mindset of his owner Michael O'Leary to pitch a high-quality horse against him on what should have been his day, and spoil the party.

That's before you get into the two times he has snubbed his nose at the handicapper here and said 'well I will take my ball home and not run him in the Grand National'.

I am annoyed because I have not been able to enjoy Tiger Roll's swansong like I wanted to. I might be completely mixed up with this. That should have ended much better for Tiger Roll. He was denied what might have been his by his own owner. I can't get my head around it.