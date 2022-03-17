Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Minella Indo won last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, which was held behind closed doors

Cheltenham Gold Cup Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Date: 15-18 March Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Gold Cup: 15:30, Friday Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, feature races Radio 5 live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Last year's first three will face each other again in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The 2021 champion Minella Indo, runner-up A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo are among 11 contenders in the race.

Galvin is another leading Irish challenger, while Protektorat, Chantry House and Royale Pagaille are some of the British-trained hopefuls.

Robbie Power will ride Minella Indo for trainer Henry de Bromhead with Rachael Blackmore on stablemate A Plus Tard.

Blackmore, the leading jockey at last year's meeting who went on to win the Grand National on Minella Times, is bidding to become the first female rider to win the Gold Cup.

"I cannot separate the two," said De Bromhead of his pair.

"A Plus Tard has probably got a bit more pace than Indo but both have a lot of class."

The Gold Cup, where runners negotiate 22 fences over three and a quarter miles, is the blue riband event as the four-day Cheltenham Festival reaches a climax.

Last year's race was held behind closed doors because of Covid-19 but a sell-out 70,000 crowd is expected this time.

Two-time champion Al Boum Photo is looking to become the first horse to regain his title since Kauto Star in 2009, and the first triple victor since Best Mate 18 years ago.

In addition to the 2019 and 2020 winner, trainer Willie Mullins runs King George VI Chase victor Tornado Flyer and Asterion Forlonge.

Galvin proved his stamina at the 2021 meeting with victory in the National Hunt Chase.

He runs for trainer Gordon Elliott, who missed last year's meeting while serving a six-month suspension after a photo appeared on social media of him sitting on a dead horse.

Protektorat represents Dan Skelton, Jonjo O'Neill saddles Chantry House, with Royale Pagaille (Venetia Williams), Santini (Polly Gundry) and Aye Right (Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford) completing the field.

Approximate odds - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

3-1 A Plus Tard, 7-2 Galvin, 9-2 Minella Indo, 8-1 Al Boum Photo 10-1 Protektorat, Tornado Flyer, 16-1 Chantry House, Royale Pagaille, 20-1 Asterion Forlonge, 33-1 Santini 50-1 Aye Right

Who are the BBC pundits picking?

Gina Bryce - presenter: I'm hoping the ground dries out for A Plus Tard. The lack of obvious pace could see the race play to his favour as a horse with a turn of foot. He's the class horse in the race and I think he'll go one better than last year.

John Hunt - commentator: On Wednesday when the rain come down, it would have saddened most hearts but trainer Venetia Williams must have had a spring in her step about Royale Pagaille. He has shown at Haydock how much he loves the rain-softened ground. A big run is expected.

Andrew Thornton - former Gold Cup-winning jockey: He comes alive at Cheltenham and I'm going for Minella Indo to chalk up back-to-back wins. He should not be inconvenienced by the ground and can come out best again.

Friday's schedule and coverage

13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 179y

14:10 - McCoy Contractors County Hurdle 2m 179y

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - 2m 7f 213y

15:30 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:10 - St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:50 - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase 2m 4f 127y

17:30 - Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y

