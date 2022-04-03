Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Rachael Blackmore rode Minella Times to win the Grand National in 2021

Randox Grand National 2022 Venue: Aintree Racecourse Date: Saturday 9 April Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rachael Blackmore will bid to repeat her historic triumph of 2021 at this year's Grand National on Saturday.

Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the famous race and is set to return to Aintree with her winning horse Minella Times.

The three-day Grand National Festival starts on Thursday with the 174th Grand National at 17:15 BST on Saturday.

You can follow Saturday's action live on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app.

There will also be commentary on 5 live on Friday's two big races during a special Ladies' Day programme.

The Grand National course

A maximum of 40 horses and their jockeys have to complete two laps of the course, covering four-and-a-quarter miles and jumping 30 fences.

The Chair is the tallest of the 16 fences at 5ft 2in but along with the Water Jump only features on the first lap.

The 14 other fences, which include Becher's Brook, Canal Turn and Valentine's Brook, are jumped twice.

The course takes roughly between nine and 11 minutes to complete, depending on the conditions on the day.

Spectators for first time since 2019

Horse racing fans will be able to attend the fixture for the first time since 2019. The meeting was cancelled in 2020 and spectators were not allowed last year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Around 150,000 fans attend the festival over its three days, with 70,000 due to pack the stands for the Grand National.

Race schedule

Thursday 7 April - Opening Day

All times BST

13:45 SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

14:20 Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 1f

14:55 Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

15:30 Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

16:05 Randox Health Foxhunters' Open Hunters Steeple Chase (Class 2) 2m 5f

16:40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m

17:15 Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Friday 8 April - Ladies' Day

Coverage: Updates and commentaries in BBC Radio 5 live programme from 15:00 to 16:15.

13:45 Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 4f

14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 1/2f

14:50 Betway Mildmay Novices Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

15:25 Marsh Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

16:05 Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f

16:40 Cavani Menswear Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 1/2f

17:15 Lydicate Handicap Hurdle 2m 1f

Saturday 9 April - Grand National Day

Coverage: Build-up and commentary on the National on BBC Radio 5 live; live text commentary, reaction and reports on BBC Sport website and app.

13:45 EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 3m 1/2f

14:25 Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

15:00 Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m

15:35 Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 1/2f

16:15 Betway Handicap Steeple Chase 3m 1f

17:15 Randox Grand National (Grade 3) 4m 2 1/2f

18:20 Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f