Lindley was a respected member of the BBC racing team

Former Classic-winning jockey turned BBC broadcaster Jimmy Lindley has died at the age of 86.

He won the 2,000 Guineas with Only For Life in 1963 and Kashmir in 1966 and the 1964 St Leger on Indiana.

Lindley rode Aggressor, trained by Jack 'Towser' Gosden, to victory in the 1960 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot from Petite Etoile.

He retired from race riding in 1974 and was a broadcaster for the BBC for nearly 30 years.

Lindley's soothing tones would be heard as a paddock expert, commenting on horses as they paraded, and analysing races.

He worked alongside the likes of Sir Peter O'Sullevan and Julian Wilson and was a fixture at big meetings such as Royal Ascot.

Lindley also helped bring top American jockey Steve Cauthen to Europe and acted as his mentor.