Silvestre de Sousa claimed 74 wins in 2021

Johan won the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on his first start for trainer Mick Channon.

The 28-1 shot, a six-time winner for William Haggas, switched to Channon's team during the off season.

The five-year-old took the Flat-season curtain-raiser by a length and a quarter under Silvestre de Sousa after taking the lead in the final furlong.

Early leader Saleymm finished a clear second, as Rogue Bear beat Irish Admiral to third place.

The previously unbeaten Mujtaba, favourite at 3-1 and trained by Haggas, trailed home in 12th.

"He travelled brilliant," Brazilian De Sousa, 41, said of Johan. "I tracked the lead horse and put the race to bed when I asked him to go.

"I'm excited, absolutely delighted. I'm a freelance this year, just kicking off. This win is always a big help and I just hope all the trainers can look at that and give me support.

"The owners have been brilliant to me and so has Mick Channon. He has always given me plenty of rides. I'm over the moon."