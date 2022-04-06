Randox Grand National Date: Saturday, 9 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; updates on BBC Sport website and app

Runners, riders, trainers and form - all the key details you need to know for Saturday's big race at Aintree.

Note: Some colours/caps will change before Saturday and some jockeys to be confirmed.

(Racecard number, horse, trainer, jockey, recent form, age, weight carried [ie 11st 10lb is top weight]. Form: F - Fell, P - Pulled up, U - Unseated rider Note: Approximate odds)

Verdict: The form has been boosted and Eclair Surf can take advantage after sneaking into the bottom of the field.

1 Eclair Surf 2 Enjoy D'Allen 3 Freewheelin Dylan 4 Death Duty

1. MINELLA TIMES

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Form: 221-FP Age: 9 Weight: 11-10

Historic victory last year as trailblazing jockey became first female rider to win the Grand National. Triumphed by six and a half lengths but has to carry 21lb more in weight this time. Fell and pulled up in two races since, although trainer feels he is coming back to form. Only Tiger Roll has secured consecutive victories since Red Rum in the 1970s.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 14-1

2. DELTA WORK

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Form: 3-4661 Age: 9 Weight: 11-09

Denied stablemate Tiger Roll a fairytale farewell at Cheltenham when winning Cross Country Chase last month. That may have been hard work in heavy ground. Took the Irish Gold Cup and was fifth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup two years ago. Leading contender for trainer who has won the race three times - with Silver Birch (2007) and Tiger Roll (2018 and 2019).

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 10-1

3. EASYSLAND

Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Form: 42-PPP Age: 8 Weight: 11-08

Doesn't have an easy task based on his past three runs since switching stables - pulled up on each occasion. Formerly based in France, and beat Tiger Roll to win the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham in 2020. Current trainer Jonjo O'Neill and owner JP McManus teamed up to win the National in 2010 with Don't Push It, when jockey AP McCoy finally triumphed at the 15th attempt.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

4 ANY SECOND NOW

Trainer: Ted Walsh (IRE) Jockey: Mark Walsh

Form: 13-961 Age: 10 Weight: 11-07

Ran a cracker to finish third last year after being badly hampered, though carries more weight this time. Advertised his well-being when edging out Escaria Ten in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February. Trainer landed the National in 2000 with Papillon, under his son Ruby, and was third with Seabass ridden by his daughter Katie 10 years ago. Jockey this time is no relation.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 10-1

5. RUN WILD FRED

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Davy Russell

Form: 2-2122 Age: 8 Weight: 11-07

Has a touch of 'seconditis' - finishing runner-up in six of his past seven starts including the 2021 Irish National and last month's National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. One of several hopes for a trainer seeking a record-equalling fourth victory in the big race at Aintree. He missed last year's meeting while serving a suspension after being pictured sat on a dead horse.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 20-1

6. LOSTINTRANSLATION

Trainer: Colin Tizzard Jockey: Harry Cobden

Form: P-15P8 Age: 10 Weight: 11-06

Talented but inconsistent recently and needs to translate the form of 2019-20, when winning the Betfair Chase and finishing third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Trainer, who also saddles Fiddlerontheroof, bidding for a swansong success before handing over reins of his stables to son Joe. Victory would be an emotional one for the family after Joe's sister Kim Gingell died aged 43 from cancer two years ago.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 50-1

7. BRAHMA BULL

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Brian Hayes

Form: 2333PU Age: 11 Weight: 11-06

Champion Irish trainer won the race in 2005 with Hedgehunter, but this does not look the most obvious of his prospects though would benefit if the ground dries out. Finished down the field in last year's Irish National when stamina may have been an issue. Carries the distinctive pink and green silks of former banker Rich Ricci and wife Susannah.

Rating: 4/10 Odds: 66-1

8. BURROWS SAINT

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Paul Townend

Form: 24-323 Age: 9 Weight: 11-05

Last year's selection in this guide, the 2019 Irish National winner travelled well for a long way before fading into fourth. Worry is the petrol may run out again, and was disappointing when a well-beaten favourite behind Any Second Now and Escaria Ten on his last run. Stable led the way with a record 10 of the 28 winners at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 20-1

9. MOUNT IDA

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Form: 13-117 Age: 8 Weight: 11-05

Eight years to the day after she was born, bids to become first mare to triumph since Nickel Coin in 1951. Could it be a birthday to really celebrate? Has won four of eight starts over fences including extraordinary victory in the 2021 Kim Muir at Cheltenham when coming from last to first. Jumped right-handed when back at the track last month and it won't be a piece of cake to stay straight.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 20-1

10. LONGHOUSE POET

Trainer: Martin Brassil (IRE) Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

Form: 31-717 Age: 8 Weight: 11-04

Trainer seeking second win, 16 years after Numbersixvalverde triumphed. Won the Thyestes Chase, like his predecessor, when he had several of his Aintree rivals trailing behind. Jumping and distance should not be a problem, seems to be at his best on soft ground. Mentioned by the official handicapper as a horse with potential room for improvement when the weights were announced for the race in February.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 16-1

11. FIDDLERONTHEROOF

Trainer: Colin Tizzard Jockey: Brendan Powell

Form: 23-122 Age: 8 Weight: 11-04

If I were a rich man, I'd be taking a second look at this one. Only out of the first three once in 18 races. Runner-up on past two runs at Newbury and Ascot when it looked as though this longer trip might suit. Trainer, in his final season before son Joe takes over, resisted the temptation to go for the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month. In case you wondered, the horse's name has 16 letters - the maximum allowed is 18.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 20-1

12. TWO FOR GOLD

Trainer: Kim Bailey Jockey: David Bass

Form: 3U-112 Age: 9 Weight: 11-03

Owners include ITV racing presenter Oli Bell. Described by trainer as a quirky individual (that's the horse). He landed the big race when Mr Frisk set a record time in 1990. Two For Gold, who has won 10 of 19 starts, is probably at his best on soft ground. Needs to be sharper than when missing the break after two false starts in last year's Topham Chase over the National fences, where he later unseated his rider.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 40-1

13. SANTINI

Trainer: Polly Gundry Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Form: 3P-428 Age: 10 Weight: 11-01

Came close to winning Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2020 when beaten a neck by Al Boum Photo, although pulled up and eighth in that race since. Harshly described as a "boat" in some quarters for supposed lack of speed, but stamina assured. Transferred from Nicky Henderson in December to Polly Gundry's small yard in Devon by owner-breeders Richard and Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes in the hopes a change of scenery might spark improvement.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 40-1

14. SAMCRO

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Sean Bowen

Form: 602803 Age: 10 Weight: 11-01

A two-time winner at the Cheltenham Festival who cannot be completely discounted despite the suspicion his best days may be behind him. Had some sinus problems, which now appear to be rectified. The distance of more than four miles will be a test - was pulled up on two of his three latest tries over three miles or more. One of several runners for Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

15. ESCARIA TEN

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Adrian Heskin

Form: 23P-82 Age: 8 Weight: 11-01

Went down by the shortest distance possible, a nose, to Any Second Now in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time out. Owner Max McNeill, a Blackburn Rovers supporter, says his prep could not have gone much better. Not beaten by far when third behind high-quality winner Galvin in Cheltenham's National Hunt Chase last season but was then pulled up after tiring in latter stages of Irish National.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 10-1

16. GOOD BOY BOBBY

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Form: -31217 Age: 9 Weight: 10-13

Had Lord Du Mesnil and Top Ville Ben behind when winning the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby in December, although they are better suited by the weights here. Probably safe to discount last run when seventh at Kempton but does need to prove stamina. Trainer has won the National twice - with Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002).

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

17. LORD DU MESNIL

Trainer: Richard Hobson Jockey: Kielan Woods

Form: -UP26P Age: 9 Weight: 10-12

Won last year's Grand National Trial at Haydock in February and was second in the National Hunt Chase at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. Seen at his best on soft ground. Pulled up twice in previous runnings of the National and a distant ninth in the Becher Chase over the big fences. Part-owner Paul Porter used to run a pub in the Cotswolds where trainer celebrated winners.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

18. COKO BEACH

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Form: 46P644 Age: 7 Weight: 10-13

Trainer's runners aren't often dismissed lightly, even if the stable has dipped below its usual strike rate in recent weeks. Defeat of stablemate Run Wild Fred when winning the Thyestes Chase last year reads well. The worry here could be the longer trip, with the grey running out of gas when seventh in last year's Irish National.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

19. DE RASHER COUNTER

Trainer: Emma Lavelle Jockey: Adam Wedge

Form: 4P/2-4 Age: 10 Weight: 10-12

Winner of the Ladbrokes Trophy, formerly the Hennessy, in 2019. Owned by the Makin' Bacon Partnership - members including Andrew Gemmell, who has been blind since birth - will be egging on the 10-year-old. Reportedly working well at home but needs to be back in top form to streak home, with plenty on his plate after returning in February from a 489-day break following a leg injury.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 40-1

20. KILDISART

Trainer: Ben Pauling Jockey: James Bowen

Form: 2/37-4 Age: 10 Weight: 10-11

Fancied to feature by some of the shrewder racing pundits. Last win was at the Aintree meeting three years ago and has run well in defeat, including when just beaten in the Ultima Chase at last year's Cheltenham Festival. Jockey won the Welsh National aged 16 with Raz De Maree in 2018, when he was too young to have a driving licence.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 33-1

21. DISCORAMA

Trainer: Paul Nolan (IRE) Jockey: Bryan Cooper

Form: 257-52 Age: 9 Weight: 10-11

Ran well in last year's race before tiring to finish seventh. Placed three times at the Cheltenham Festival for owners Tom Friel and Andrew Gemmell. Friel is landlord of a pub in Plaistow, east London, that is a popular venue for West Ham fans. He first met Gemmell when the Hammers fan popped in for a pint.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 33-1

22. TOP VILLE BEN

Trainer: Philip Kirby Jockey: Tommy Dowson

Form: P5F312 Age: 10 Weight: 10-11

Once seen as a possible Cheltenham Gold Cup contender, he has not quite lived up to those expectations and was off for 456 days after an injury setback before returning a year ago. Prep for this has seen two decent runs over hurdles, including a win at Lingfield on his penultimate start. Fell on his first outing over the National fences in December's Becher Chase.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

23. ENJOY D'ALLEN

Trainer: Ciaran Murphy (IRE) Jockey: Conor Orr

Form: 23-735 Age: 8 Weight: 10-11

Been practising his jumping over an Aintree-style fence built by his trainer, a former carpenter. Believes he ticks most of the boxes to nail this challenge and encouraged JP McManus to buy him earlier this year. One of the more likely contenders, he was third in the Irish Grand National last year behind Freewheelin Dylan and Run Wild Fred.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 14-1

24. ANIBALE FLY

Trainer: Tony Martin (IRE) Jockey: TBC

Form: -39098 Age: 12 Weight: 10-11

Likely that his best days are behind him although CV boasts a second and third place in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Also finished fifth and fourth in the National, but flopped in the 2021 running and his last win came back in December 2017. With some bookmakers paying out on six places or more, could conceivably be an each-way proposition.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

25. DINGO DOLLAR

Trainer: Sandy Thomson Jockey: Ryan Mania

Form: 12-435 Age: 10 Weight: 10-11

Runner-up in the 2021 Scottish National for a Scottish trainer and could be helped if the ground dries out. Third in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle this season before disappointing at Kelso. Jockey won National on 66-1 shot Auroras Encore in 2013 and quit racing after weight issues before returning three years ago.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

26. FREEWHEELIN DYLAN

Trainer: Dermot McLoughlin (IRE) Jockey: Ricky Doyle

Form: 1-46UP Age: 10 Weight: 10-10

Won last year's Irish Grand National and paid out a few bob as the longest-priced winner - at odds of 150-1. Disappointing since, with his trainer saying he dislikes soft winter ground: "When spring comes around he is a different horse altogether." So could do with conditions drying out. The answer, my friend, may be blowing in the wind.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 50-1

27. CLASS CONTI

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Form: 40-P90 Age: 10 Weight: 10-10

Completed the course last year, albeit in 15th place and 129 lengths behind the winner after being hampered. Another contender running in the 'double green' silks of Isaac Souede and Simon Munir. Their retained rider has opted to partner Good Boy Bobby, who is trained by the father of the jockey of Class Conti, a half-brother to two-time King George VI Chase winner Silviniaco Conti. Congratulations if you're still with me!

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 66-1

28. NOBLE YEATS

Trainer: Emmet Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Sam Waley-Cohen

Form: 469P29 Age: 7 Weight: 10-10

Owner Robert Waley-Cohen bought the horse in February for his son Sam to ride. The amateur jockey has won six times in other races over the National fences and been second and fourth in the big race itself. Horse is a son of Yeats, who won the Gold Cup at Ascot four times on the flat, but there has been no seven-year-old Grand National winner since Bogskar in 1940.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 25-1

29. MIGHTY THUNDER

Trainer: Lucinda Russell Jockey: Derek Fox

Form: 21-4PP Age: 9 Weight: 10-10

Won over a marathon trip before, in last season's Scottish National for his Scottish trainer, who triumphed at Aintree with One For Arthur in 2017. Will lightning strike twice? Form this season, though, not so mighty and had a breathing operation after being pulled up twice, including in the Welsh National when he seemed to struggle on the soft ground.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

30. CLOTH CAP

Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Form: P-46R3 Age: 10 Weight: 10-10

Sent off as the 11-2 favourite for last year's National after convincing wins at Newbury and Kelso, and was going well before being pulled up after suffering breathing difficulties. Had an operation to help that and would be a factor if back to his best, although nothing to shout about in four runs this season. Named by late owner Trevor Hemmings - who also owned Preston North End FC - after his favourite headwear.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 25-1

31. SNOW LEOPARDESS

Trainer: Charlie Longsdon Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Form: 46-111 Age: 10 Weight: 10-09

Would be first mare for 61 years, and only fourth grey horse, to win. Off the track for 794 days after a leg injury and gave birth to the filly Red Panda before returning to racing in 2019. Won Becher Chase over big Aintree fences earlier in season and first 'mum' on record to run in the National. Could this be the mother of all victories for owner-breeder Marietta Fox-Pitt, the mother of Olympic equestrian rider William?

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 18-1

32. AGUSTA GOLD

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Danny Mullins

Form: 0-8PP2 Age: 9 Weight: 10-09

While missing a 'u', you might think this would be an appropriately named winner on the weekend of golf's Masters at Augusta. Has finished second five times in a losing streak of 12 races. Respected trainer has won the National once - with Hedgehunter in 2005 - and appears to have a better chance of adding to that with Burrows Saint. Jockey rides for his uncle.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

33. PHOENIX WAY

Trainer: Harry Fry Jockey: Kevin Brogan

Form: 4-721F Age: 9 Weight: 10-09

Good winner at Ascot in January and handily weighted for this, but needs to put behind him a heavy fall on his last outing. Aintree was earmarked as a target last summer by owner JP McManus, although he is an outsider in his strong contingent that boasts 2021 winner Minella Times, Any Second Now and Enjoy D'Allen. This is the trainer's first Grand National runner.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 33-1

34. DEISE ABA

Trainer: Philip Hobbs Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Form: P-22P2 Age: 9 Weight: 10-08

Thrives at Sandown, where his record reads first, first, second, second. Finished runner-up three times this season - beaten by a neck, a nose and a head. Trainer has come close twice, but yet to win National from 30 runners. Another contender in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, who won the race three times - with Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015).

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

35. BLAKLION

Trainer: Dan Skelton Jockey: Harry Skelton

Form: 6-511P Age: 13 Weight: 10-08

Well-fancied five years ago when 8-1 favourite before finishing fourth for then trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies. Brought down at the first a year later, but a creditable sixth in 2021. Has completed four times over the fences - a total of 102 jumps. Won twice at Haydock earlier in campaign, though the last 13-year-old to land the National was Sergeant Murphy in 1923.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

36. POKER PARTY

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead Jockey: Robbie Power

Form: 43/00P Age: 10 Weight: 10-08

Only guaranteed a run on Monday when owners Robcour withdrew their potential top weight Chris's Dream. Not shown a great hand so far this season and folded at the Cheltenham Festival in March after some sketchy jumping. Trainer did deal a couple of aces in the National last year with Balko Des Flos a 100-1 runner-up to stablemate Minella Times.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 66-1

37. DEATH DUTY

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Jordan Gainford

Form: 6-5716 Age: 11 Weight: 10-07

Described by trainer as having a 'lovely weight' when the handicapper's marks were announced in February. Ensured he was guaranteed a run on Tuesday by sending Battleoverdoyen to Friday's Topham Chase instead. Seventh in Thyestes Chase, before winning over further in Grand National Trial at Punchestown. Only sixth, though, at Cheltenham last month.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 40-1

38. DOMAINE DE L'ISLE

Trainer: Sean Curran Jockey: Harry Bannister

Form: 1-P420 Age: 9 Weight: 10-07

Has never fallen, but jumping is still a concern. Was not fluent when finishing fourth in the Becher Chase at Aintree, 22 lengths behind winner Snow Leopardess. Never troubled the leaders in Eider Chase last time out. Trainer did win the Scottish Grand National with a 66-1 shot in 2008 and it requires another leap of faith for him to repeat the trick here.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 100-1

39. ECLAIR SURF

Trainer: Emma Lavelle Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Form: 8-F312 Age: 8 Weight: 10-06

Classic Chase winner, whose beaten rivals included Corach Rambler and Gericault Roque, subsequently 1-2 in the Ultima at Cheltenham. Form given another boost in the Scottish National when Win My Wings, who beat him by just under two lengths in the Eider Chase, bolted up. Trainer, who also runs De Rasher Counter, is looking to be the fourth woman to saddle the winner in 14 years.

Rating: 9/10 Odds: 12-1

40. FORTESCUE

Trainer: Henry Daly Jockey: Hugh Nugent

Form: -37231 Age: 8 Weight: 10-06

A solid jumper, suited by soft ground. Made steady progress this season, culminating with a victory over Fiddlerontheroof at Ascot on his latest appearance, although runner-up on better terms here. Shropshire-based trainer gambled on just making the cut when withdrawing from the Scottish Grand National last weekend. Jockey is the grandson of gelding's owner and breeder Tim Nixon.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1