Jockey Derek Fox rode One for Arthur to victory in the 2017 Grand National

Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell says Mighty Thunder can emulate one of her other horses, One for Arthur, by winning the Grand National.

One for Arthur ended a 38-year wait for a Scottish-trained winner of racing's biggest prize by triumphing in 2017.

Russell's hopes at Aintree this time rest with Mighty Thunder, the winner of last year's Scottish Grand National.

At 40-1, the nine-year-old is among the outsiders, but Russell believes he can "outrun his odds" on Saturday.

"I don't see why not," she said of Mighty Thunder's prospects of claiming the four-and-a-quarter-mile race.

"The bookmakers have done that because he has pulled up twice.

"The first time, he hated the ground - I don't think it is going to be soft ground at Aintree - and the second time he had a breathing problem and we have surgically corrected that.

"So I would have every confidence that he is going to outrun his odds.

"When One for Arthur went, he was one of the favourites, whereas Mighty Thunder isn't - he is an outsider, so there is no pressure on me.

"The Grand National is a race that has always been close to my heart, I think it is a very special race. It brings out the best in the horses if they are strong, brave and enjoy the long distance races.

"I think that is what Mighty Thunder is, so we are really looking forward to a good run. As long as it doesn't get too heavy or too wet, I think he has got a great chance."

There is other Scottish interest in the form of 50-1 shot Dingo Dollar, whose trainer, Sandy Thomson, is just delighted he is in the field.

The 10-year-old will be ridden by Berwickshire-based Thomson's stepson-in-law, Ryan Mania, who won the race aboard Auroras Encore in 2013.

"For a small yard like ourselves, it is a big deal," Thomason said. "There are only 40 horses that are allowed to run.

"There are about 20 or 25 horses that have got balloted out, as we say in racing, because they don't have a high enough rating, so just to get in the race is a huge achievement.

"So we are really looking forward to it. It is very competitive. The Irish obviously have half the field and we are just lucky to be there.

"We think we have the right kind of horse to be there and, whatever happens, hopefully we get a bit of luck."