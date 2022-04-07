Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cobden was also on board Clan Des Obeaux in last year's race

Clan Des Obeaux made it back-to-back wins in the Betway Bowl Chase on the opening day of the Aintree Grand National meeting.

After a poor run at Newbury last time out and missing the Cheltenham Festival, the horse, part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, bounced back superbly.

The 13-2 shot, ridden by Harry Cobden, finished ahead of Conflated (9-2).

"It was fantastic. I couldn't believe the price," said a delighted Ferguson.

The Paul Nicholls-trained winner has always been a class horse with two King George wins to his name as well as second in this race to Kemboy in 2019 before last year's win.

But he was second in December's King George before his disappointing Newbury run and Nicholls, who is chasing yet another champion trainer title, opted to try the 10-year-old with first-time blinkers

Although he went six lengths clear late on, tiredness caught up with him and Conflated, ridden by Davy Russell, closed to within a length but it wasn't enough.

