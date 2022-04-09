Aintree Grand National: Where your horse finished in the 2022 race
Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen finished his career on a high with a famous Grand National victory on board the 50-1 chance Noble Yeats.
Waley-Cohen had announced on Thursday that his final ride would be on the Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old, owned by his father Robert.
The 39-year-old jumped the last alongside 15-2 favourite Any Second Now, but pulled clear on the run-in to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
Delta Work (10-1) was third with Santini (33-1) fourth.
This year, 15 of the 40 runners completed the race and there was one fatality.
Discorama suffered a pelvic injury on the flat while travelling between fences and was later put to sleep.
Two of the favourites failed to finish with last year's winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, falling at the Valentine's Brook fence and Snow Leopardess pulled up before the second circuit.
This is the full result.
Place, horse, jockey, odds
1 Noble Yeats (Sam Waley-Cohen) 50-1
2 Any Second Now (Mark Walsh) 15-2 Fav
3 Delta Work (Jack Kennedy) 10-1
4 Santini (Nick Scholfield) 33-1
5 Fiddlerontheroof (Brendan Powell) 12-1
6 Longhouse Poet (Darragh O'Keeffe) 12-1
7 Freewheelin Dylan (Ricky Doyle) 50-1
8 Coko Beach (Jonjo O'Neill Jr) 50-1
9 Escaria Ten (Adrian Heskin) 25-1
10 Romain De Senam (Philip Armson) 125-1
11 Samcro (Sean Bowen) 80-1
12 Commodore (Charlie Deutsch) 33-1
13 Class Conti (Sam Twiston-Davies) 100-1
14 Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50-1
15 Lostintranslation (Harry Cobden) 50-1
Non-finishers
Agusta Gold - fell
Anibale Fly - brought down
Brahma Bull - pulled up
Burrows Saint - fell
Cloth Cap - pulled up
De Rasher Counter - fell
Death Duty - fell
Deise Aba - pulled up
Dingo Dollar - unseated rider
Discorama - pulled up
Domaine De L'Isle - fell
Eclair Surf - fell
Enjoy D'allen - fell
Fortescue - unseated rider
Good Boy Bobby - pulled up
Kildisart - fell
Mighty Thunder - pulled up
Minella Times - fell
Mount Ida - fell
Poker Party - pulled up
Run Wild Fred - fell
School Boy Hours - pulled up
Snow Leopardess - pulled up
Top Ville Ben - pulled up
Two For Gold- pulled up