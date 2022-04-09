Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Noble Yeats (in the orange and brown colours) is well placed as the field jumps the Chair

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen finished his career on a high with a famous Grand National victory on board the 50-1 chance Noble Yeats.

Waley-Cohen had announced on Thursday that his final ride would be on the Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old, owned by his father Robert.

The 39-year-old jumped the last alongside 15-2 favourite Any Second Now, but pulled clear on the run-in to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Delta Work (10-1) was third with Santini (33-1) fourth.

This year, 15 of the 40 runners completed the race and there was one fatality.

Discorama suffered a pelvic injury on the flat while travelling between fences and was later put to sleep.

Two of the favourites failed to finish with last year's winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, falling at the Valentine's Brook fence and Snow Leopardess pulled up before the second circuit.

This is the full result.

Place, horse, jockey, odds

1 Noble Yeats (Sam Waley-Cohen) 50-1

2 Any Second Now (Mark Walsh) 15-2 Fav

3 Delta Work (Jack Kennedy) 10-1

4 Santini (Nick Scholfield) 33-1

5 Fiddlerontheroof (Brendan Powell) 12-1

6 Longhouse Poet (Darragh O'Keeffe) 12-1

7 Freewheelin Dylan (Ricky Doyle) 50-1

8 Coko Beach (Jonjo O'Neill Jr) 50-1

9 Escaria Ten (Adrian Heskin) 25-1

10 Romain De Senam (Philip Armson) 125-1

11 Samcro (Sean Bowen) 80-1

12 Commodore (Charlie Deutsch) 33-1

13 Class Conti (Sam Twiston-Davies) 100-1

14 Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50-1

15 Lostintranslation (Harry Cobden) 50-1

Non-finishers

Agusta Gold - fell

Anibale Fly - brought down

Brahma Bull - pulled up

Burrows Saint - fell

Cloth Cap - pulled up

De Rasher Counter - fell

Death Duty - fell

Deise Aba - pulled up

Dingo Dollar - unseated rider

Discorama - pulled up

Domaine De L'Isle - fell

Eclair Surf - fell

Enjoy D'allen - fell

Fortescue - unseated rider

Good Boy Bobby - pulled up

Kildisart - fell

Mighty Thunder - pulled up

Minella Times - fell

Mount Ida - fell

Poker Party - pulled up

Run Wild Fred - fell

School Boy Hours - pulled up

Snow Leopardess - pulled up

Top Ville Ben - pulled up

Two For Gold- pulled up