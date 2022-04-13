Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Native Trail, ridden by jockey William Buick, was a 1-4 winner

The 2,000 Guineas favourite Native Trail extended his unbeaten run with a convincing victory in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket.

Jockey William Buick rode Native Trail to a fifth win in a row, following on from success in the National Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes.

The three-year-old Godolphin colt finished three lengths clear of Claymore, with Hoo Ya Mal in third.

The 2,000 Guineas will take place at Newmarket on 30 April.

"We've got that first run under our belt, for sure," trainer Charlie Appleby told ITV Racing.

"I was delighted how he was prepped coming into the race, but I'm more encouraged he's now got that run into him.

"Once he hits that rising ground, he races the right way around, William could park him where he wanted and when he gave him the signal to pick up, he did."