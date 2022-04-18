Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frost was injured at Aintree a week after a fall at Ayr

Jockey Bryony Frost faces a spell on the sidelines and is unsure when she will return after a fall at the Grand National meeting on 7 April.

The 27-year-old fractured a vertebra and has a shoulder injury.

"Just how long I'll be sidelined for is still up in the air," she said.

"We need the full detail of the injuries to be collected and assessed, and then they can give me a timeframe and I can start to make tracks to recover peak performance."

Frost won Down Royal's Champion Chase with Frodon and the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Greanateen during the 2021-22 season, which finishes on Saturday.

But she has also told of feeling ostracised after complaining about fellow jockey Robbie Dunne, who is serving a 10-month ban for bullying and harassing her.

"It's no secret that my season has been tough at times, but my 43 winners included two Grade One wins, and they were both the kind of real buzz moments which are unmatched," she told Betfair.

"Unfortunately the fall at Aintree came hot on the heels of hitting the ground hard at Ayr the previous week.

"They were two big falls, and although it's part and parcel of being a jockey they are never easy to take."

Frost says she intends to have an indoor gym at home and a small current pool in her back garden to help her recovery, as well as working with physios at the Oaksey House rehabilitation centre for jockeys.