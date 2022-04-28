Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Native Trail was an impressive winner of the Craven Stakes at Newmarket

Qipco 2,000 Guineas Venue: Newmarket Racecourse Date: Saturday 30 April Time: 15:35 BST Also: 1,000 Guineas, 15:35 Sunday Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

The unbeaten colt Native Trail heads 15 declared contenders for Saturday's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Last year's champion two-year-old, trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, won the Craven Stakes at the track last time out.

William Buick will ride Native Trail with James Doyle on stablemate Coroebus.

Aidan O'Brien saddles Luxembourg and Point Lonsdale, while Perfect Power and Dubawi Legend are among other runners.

"We go in there with two live chances and we are very much looking forward to it," said Appleby.

While the Newmarket trainer is seeking his first victory in the season's opening Classic, O'Brien is looking for an 11th 2,000 Guineas win.

Luxembourg, a son of 2012 Guineas and Derby winner Camelot making his seasonal debut, appears his main hope.

"Obviously it is a big ask to start him off in the Guineas and he is looking like he will be a middle-distance horse, but we started similar horses like Camelot and Australia in the Guineas," said O'Brien.

Hugo Palmer - who won the Guineas with Galileo Gold in 2016 - runs Dubawi Gold, runner-up by two lengths to Native Trail in last season's Dewhurst Stakes.

Perfect Power represents Richard Fahey after winning the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, while Roger Varian has Feilden Stakes winner Eydon.

2,000 Guineas declarations

Berkshire Shadow, Boundless Ocean, Checkandchallenge, Coroebus, Dubawi Legend, Eydon, Light Infantry, Lusail, Luxembourg, Native Trail, Perfect Power, Point Lonsdale, Royal Patronage, Tacarib, The Wizard Of Eye.