Jockey Paul Townend celebrates on winning horse Energumene

Paul Townend rode the Willie Mullins-trained favourite Energumene to victory in the Grade One Champion Chase on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

The 4-7 favourite had eight and a half lengths to spare over Chacun Pour Soi at the finishing line, with Envoi Allen third and Captain Guinness fourth.

"He jumped great. It was a good race and we came out on the right side of it," said winning jockey Townend.

"We rode the race we wanted and it was good enough to come out on top."

Having provided Willie Mullins with his first success in the two-mile Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month, Energumene was able to see off the challenge of Chacun Pour Soi on Tuesday.

Mullins also won the Champion Novices' Chase with Capodanno as favourite Bob Olinger was pulled up.

There were four winners for Gordon Elliott, including 20-1 chance Mighty Potter in the novice hurdle where odds-on favourite Sir Gerhard could only finish third.

Elliott also scored with Party Central in the opener, handicap hurdler Felix Desjy and 25-1 Bumper winner Absolute Notions.

Chacun Pour Soi, so impressive when beating another Mullins ace in Allaho in the Champion Chase 12 months ago, unseated Patrick Mullins at Cheltenham, but was the clear threat to his stable companion Energumene at 5-2.

Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins pick up the silverware after success in the William Hill Champion Chase

On paper it looked match between the Closutton duo and so it proved as they upped the ante racing down the back straight to pull clear of Henry de Bromhead's pair of Envoi Allen and Captain Guinness.

There was little to choose between Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi heading to the third fence from home, but Energumene jumped it the better and it was obvious on landing he had more in the tank.

To his credit, Chacun Pour Soi did his level best to get back into it and was back upsides jumping the second-last, but Energumene asserted soon after to win comfortably.

'On this ground that was a tremendous performance'

Mullins said: "Patrick was setting it up in front and Energumene loved it, he was just jumping up beside Chacun Pour Soi. On this ground that was a tremendous performance.

"The ground would have suited most of the other horses in the race. I wasn't sure whether it would suit Energumene, but he went on it today anyhow.

"Chacun Pour Soi has had a great career and hopefully he'll win more races, but I think we've seen the new champion here today. We'll plan next year with both horses and probably go down different paths.

"I thought Chacun had his chance landing over the second last and I thought 'the race is on here', but Energumene just found so much in the tank.

"On this ground, to me, that was as good, if not better, than he ever did before."

'He's learning all the time'

Energumene's only defeat over obstacles came at the hands of Shishkin in a barnstorming clash at Ascot in January. Shishkin subsequently failed to fire for the much anticipated rematch at Cheltenham.

"He just seems to be improving with racing and he's learning all the time," Mullins added.

"We learned an awful lot from Ascot, we learned more about how to ride him and have more confidence in him. That's the way Paul has been doing it now and it's worked twice since.

"He's by the same sire as Un De Sceaux and looked like he might be a similar sort, but he has a lot more speed than we gave him credit for.

"The fact that he was able to come off a pace like that shows the speed, he was still able to gallop away from them and show speed going down to the last fence.

"It tells me that he's improving all the time."