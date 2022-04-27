Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Allaho cruised clear by 14 lengths under Paul Townend

Allaho and Paul Townend dominated the Grade One Gold Cup race on Wednesday with a commanding performance at the Punchestown Festival.

Allaho, who had not ran over three miles since the Savills Chase in 2020, won by 14 lengths.

Last year's winner Clan Des Obeaux, part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, had to settle for second ahead of Al Boum Photo in third.

"He is a monster, isn't he?" Townend said of Willie Mullins-trained Allaho.

Clan Des Obeaux, ridden by Harry Cobden, and Al Boum Photo managed to stay with Allaho in the opening two miles but the eventual winner coasted clear.

"He wasn't left at every fence. He was just correcting himself, which he has done before," said Townend of Allaho, a two-time winner of the shorter Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

"I didn't want to interfere with him galloping but at the same time I wasn't gonna give him a root in the belly and set him alight three from home but fair play to Willie for rolling the dice and the owners.

"He's obviously an older and stronger horse now. They were always going to test if he stayed or not but he can take horses out of their comfort zone."

Mullins enjoyed a Grade One treble on Wednesday with Facile Vega winning the Champion Bumper and The Nice Guy taking the novice hurdle.

But despite the convincing manner of Allaho's success, the trainer was non-committal on whether he would now be aimed at next year's longer Cheltenham Gold Cup, rather than the Ryanair Chase.

"Bryan Cooper rode Al Boum Photo and said he'd never ridden in a faster Gold Cup in his life, it was end-to-end and good to see," said Mullins.

"I don't know about three and a quarter (miles) for Allaho, but I do think he's better going left-handed. That extra quarter-mile is tough when you know what he can do over two and a half."