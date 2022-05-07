Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Moore, pictured in 2018, fell during the Rising Sun Veterans' Handicap Chase in April

Jockey Josh Moore is showing "early signs of improvement" but remains in critical care after being injured in a fall at Haydock Park last month.

The 30-year-old suffered a broken femur, broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back after falling from Gleno on 16 April.

He has had surgery on his leg but suffered complications due to a respiratory infection.

He is in Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, the Injured Jockeys Fund said.

"His recovery was complicated by Fat Embolization Syndrome, which can occur after major fractures," the charity said a statement.

"Josh's breathing continues to get better and after being deeply unconscious there are now early signs of improvement.

"The medical team are actively planning the next steps in his treatment and rehabilitation.

"The Moore family thank everyone for their continued good wishes for Josh."

Moore is the son of trainer Gary Moore and the brother of fellow jockeys Ryan and Jamie.