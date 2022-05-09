Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Stone Age won the Derby Trial at Leopardstown for Aidan O'Brien by five and a half lengths

The Cazoo Derby Date: Saturday, 4 June Venue: Epsom Racecourse Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Trainer Aidan O'Brien could aim six horses at next month's Derby as he seeks to make history.

Sunday's Leopardstown winner Stone Age is set to head his contenders at Epsom with the Irishman one away from a record 41st British Classic victory.

Ante-post favourite Luxembourg misses out but Changingoftheguard, United Nations, Star Of India, Point Lonsdale and Bluegrass are possible runners.

O'Brien will look to extend his own record of eight wins in the race.

He believes retained jockey Ryan Moore will stick with Stone Age after Luxembourg was ruled out with a muscular problem.

"I would think Ryan would probably find it hard not to go with Stone Age," he said.

O'Brien won both Derby trials at Chester through Changingoftheguard in the Vase and Star Of India in the Dee Stakes, while United Nations won Saturday's trial at Lingfield.

Point Lonsdale was 10th in the 2,000 Guineas, with Bluegrass due to run in the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.

"Point Lonsdale and potentially Bluegrass could make six if they do go," he said.

O'Brien is tied on 40 British Classic wins with 19th century trainer John Scott.

The day before the Derby, he will have another shot at the record in the Oaks.

Tuesday is likely to be his main Oaks hope, and may run in the Irish 1,000 Guineas before then.

Thoughts Of June, Concert Hall and The Algarve could join her at Epsom.

O'Brien has won the Oaks nine times, with further British Classic triumphs in the 1,000 Guineas (7), 2,000 Guineas (10) and the St Leger (6).