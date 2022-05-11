Emily Upjohn hot Oaks favourite after York win in Musidora Stakes
Emily Upjohn is the hot favourite for next month's Oaks after a convincing victory in the Musidora Stakes at York.
The daughter of Sea The Stars, ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainers John and Thady Gosden, won by five and a half lengths from Life Of Dreams.
Emily Upjohn, named after a character in the 1930s film A Day At The Races, is now a general 6-4 shot from 7-2 for the Oaks at Epsom on 3 June.
"She passed a good test. The ground was softer than expected," said Dettori.
"She's exuberant, but also in control, which is a good combination to have."
Emily Upjohn, sent off the 4-7 favourite, pulled hard in the first half of the race at York and was held up by Dettori until two furlongs from home, when she was allowed to go clear.
"She's a big unit, she's lovely. She's got speed, she stays, I was very pleased despite the fact I haven't seen a horse for the last few furlongs. It was a good effort," he said.
Asked how she compared to Enable and other top fillies he has ridden, Dettori added: "She's getting towards there and for a girl that's only run three times, she hasn't stopped surprising me."
John Gosden, winning the race for a seventh time, said the longer Oaks trip would suit his filly.
"I think the mile and a half will be right up her alley," he said.