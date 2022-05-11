Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori could afford to look round at his rivals in the Musidora Stakes

Emily Upjohn is the hot favourite for next month's Oaks after a convincing victory in the Musidora Stakes at York.

The daughter of Sea The Stars, ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainers John and Thady Gosden, won by five and a half lengths from Life Of Dreams.

Emily Upjohn, named after a character in the 1930s film A Day At The Races, is now a general 6-4 shot from 7-2 for the Oaks at Epsom on 3 June.

"She passed a good test. The ground was softer than expected," said Dettori.

"She's exuberant, but also in control, which is a good combination to have."

Emily Upjohn, sent off the 4-7 favourite, pulled hard in the first half of the race at York and was held up by Dettori until two furlongs from home, when she was allowed to go clear.

"She's a big unit, she's lovely. She's got speed, she stays, I was very pleased despite the fact I haven't seen a horse for the last few furlongs. It was a good effort," he said.

Asked how she compared to Enable and other top fillies he has ridden, Dettori added: "She's getting towards there and for a girl that's only run three times, she hasn't stopped surprising me."

John Gosden, winning the race for a seventh time, said the longer Oaks trip would suit his filly.

"I think the mile and a half will be right up her alley," he said.