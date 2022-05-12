Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jockey Richard Kingscote steered Desert Crown to a seventh Dante win for Sir Michael Stoute

Desert Crown is the new favourite for next month's Derby after an impressive win in the Dante Stakes at York.

The son of Nathaniel, ridden by Richard Kingscote for trainer Sir Michael Stoute, won by three and a quarter lengths from Royal Patronage.

Stoute, 76, equalled the record of the late Sir Henry Cecil with a seventh Dante victory.

Desert Crown usurped Stone Age as favourite for the Derby at Epsom on 4 June with his odds cut to 6-1 to 2-1.

Stoute had said the Desert Crown was "only just ready" for the Dante and he was sent off 7-2 joint favourite with Royal Patronage.

"He had a hold-up which we could have done without. I was really impressed with him," said the Newmarket trainer, who will seek a sixth Derby triumph.

"I like the Dante, it's a good trial, a good test. He's got further to go at Epsom, but I'd be very hopeful it wouldn't be a problem."

Desert Crown was running in only his second race after a victory at Nottingham in November.

But his odds had tumbled for the Derby from 33-1 last month even before his seasonal return.

"It was nice and smooth. He was very relaxed throughout," said Kingscote. "I was very pleased with him. You'd like to think there could be more."