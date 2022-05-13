Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Stradivarius has now won 20 of his 33 races, including the Yorkshire Cup in 2018 and 2019

Stradivarius stormed to a record third Yorkshire Cup win under jockey Frankie Dettori.

The 6-4 favourite, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was roared on by the York crowd as he held off Thunderous.

It was a 20th career triumph - and this 18th victory at the top Group level is the best ever achieved in Europe.

Stradivarius is unbeaten at York and won at the course for a record-equalling sixth time ahead of going for a fourth Gold Cup at Ascot next month.

More to follow