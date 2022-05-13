Close menu

Stradivarius wins record third Yorkshire Cup under Frankie Dettori

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Stradivarius at York
Stradivarius has now won 20 of his 33 races, including the Yorkshire Cup in 2018 and 2019

Stradivarius stormed to a record third Yorkshire Cup win under jockey Frankie Dettori.

The 6-4 favourite, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was roared on by the York crowd as he held off Thunderous.

It was a 20th career triumph - and this 18th victory at the top Group level is the best ever achieved in Europe.

Stradivarius is unbeaten at York and won at the course for a record-equalling sixth time ahead of going for a fourth Gold Cup at Ascot next month.

More to follow

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports