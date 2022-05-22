Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Homeless Songs came from behind to take a dominant win at the Curragh

Homeless Songs took a comprehensive victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Ridden by Chris Hayes, Homeless Songs was with the front runners from the off and powered clear in the closing stages to win unchallenged.

It is a first 1,000 Guineas win for trainer Dermot Weld since 2010 and his fifth overall.

Tuesday, favourite heading into the race, was second ahead of Concert Hall in the one-mile race.

Successful in the Group Three trial for this race at the Leopardstown Festival in April, Homeless Songs came from three lengths back to take a commanding win.

It looked like Tuesday, the favourite trained by Aidan O'Brien, was best placed as she moved into the lead onto the home straight.

But Homeless Songs, daughter of Frankel, sitting at the back of the leading bunch of fillies, powered past the field to win unchallenged.