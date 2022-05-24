Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Punchestown was the scene of a huge upset

Sawbuck became the longest-priced winner in the history of jump racing with victory at odds of 300-1.

The rank outsider, ridden by Charlie O'Dwyer for his trainer father Conor, won the opening maiden hurdle at Irish track Punchestown on Tuesday.

His prospects in the Racing Post newspaper had been summarised as: "Modest sort with no realistic chance."

Speaking after the four-length victory, jockey O'Dwyer said: "I'm completely surprised by him."

He added: "He's been in great form at home and after his last two runs over hurdles, I came here thinking if he could finish somewhere in the middle of them, I would have been delighted.

"The minute the flag dropped he travelled great and I couldn't fault him anywhere."

In his six previous races, Sawbuck had finished 14th, ninth, 14th, seventh, 16th and 10th. He had been beaten by an aggregate of 98 lengths in his only two other efforts over hurdles.

The gelding matched the record for the biggest winner ever set by 300-1 chance He Knows No Fear - who won a race on the Flat at Leopardstown in August 2020.

Trainer Conor O'Dwyer is a former top jockey who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Imperial Call in 1996.

Bookmakers said a small number of punters had backed the horse for minor stakes.