Tuesday (right) became trainer Aidan O'Brien's record 41st victory in a British Classic

Ryan Moore won the Oaks for the fourth time as his mount Tuesday held off Frankie Dettori on favourite Emily Upjohn to triumph in a photo finish.

The thrilling victory on the line gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a record 41st victory in a British Classic.

It was not without a scare as Dettori recovered superbly after a poor start to the race.

Second-favourite Nashwa, ridden by Hollie Doyle, finished fifth on the opening day of the Epsom Festival.

It means the search for a first female winning jockey of the filly's Classic goes on, but she gained bragging rights over husband Tom Marquand, who ended ninth on Tranquil Lady.

But the afternoon belonged to Tuesday - the daughter of Sea The Stars - as she celebrated her third birthday in style by edging to victory over Emily Upjohn.

Winning jockey Moore told ITV: "I always thought she was going to win. We were further back than we should have been but she put herself into the race.

"She has an awful lot of class and it is amazing how the family keep producing."

The record-breaking O'Brien added: "We are absolutely delighted. Today was her birthday and Ryan rode her very confidently.

"It feels unbelievable for us to be a part of the whole thing. We are a small part of the team and feel privileged. Everybody puts in so much work day and night and get the return that they get."

Veteran jockey Dettori was aiming for a seventh victory in the race after riding Snowfall to a record win last year, but was left disappointed and explained the start which ultimately cost them.

"She fell over," he told ITV. "She slipped and lost her footing - I found myself last.

"I had to make a challenge on the outside, she made up a lot of ground but was an unlucky loser. It is one of those things.

"You have seen her, she should have won, simple as that."

Former football manager Harry Redknapp's gelding Moktasaab, who was favourite for the Cazoo Handicap, finished a disappointing sixth as 14-1 Royal Champion, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, triumphed.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace announced The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

She will instead watch the event - which forms part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations - on television at Windsor Castle.