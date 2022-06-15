Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

State Of Rest had won the Saratoga Derby in America and Australia's Cox Plate

State Of Rest held off odds-on favourite Bay Bridge to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Shane Crosse dictated the pace perfectly on the 5-1 winner to give him and trainer Joseph O'Brien their first victory at the meeting.

The Irish challenger beat the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge by a length, with Grand Glory in third.

Previous winner Lord North was slow to start, while Japanese contender Shahryah finished fourth.

State of Rest was adding to top-level Group One wins in the USA, France and Australia.

O'Brien, 29, had won the Prince of Wales's Stakes himself as a jockey 10 years ago aboard So You Think, trained by his father Aidan, and praised Crosse's front-running tactics.

"It was a brilliant ride on a tough horse. It's very special to get a winner here," said the winning trainer.

"We love the game and were bred into the game and to have a big winner here is what we do it for."

It is another big-race success for O'Brien, who has also won the St Leger, Irish Derby, Irish Gold Cup and Melbourne Cup as a trainer.

Crosse had missed the ride on O'Brien's 2020 Leger winner Galileo Chrome, when replaced by Tom Marquand, because of a positive Covid test.

"This is an absolute dream - there's no other way to describe it," said Crosse.

Lord North, under Frankie Dettori, conceded ground at the start as he was still blindfolded when the stalls opened.

The photo finish for the Queen's Vase, in which Eldar Eldarov (nearest) just edged out Zechariah

Kiwi jockey James McDonald, successful with Nature Strip on Tuesday, claimed a second winner of the meeting with Dark Shift in the Royal Hunt Cup.

The 13-2 chance triumphed for trainer Charlie Hills from Jane Chapple-Hyam's 40-1 outsider Intellogent.

Chapple-Hyam took the Duke of Cambridge Stakes with Saffron Beach, the 5-2 joint favourite, in the hands of William Buick.

Saffron Beach, runner-up in last year's 1,000 Guineas, won by three and a half lengths from 40-1 shot Thunder Beauty, ridden by Danny Tudhope.

Thunder Beauty was second at 40-1 under the flying Danny Tudhope and Primo Bacio emerged with credit by claiming third.

Earlier, Danny Tudhope rode a third consecutive winner at the meeting as 5-2 favourite Dramatised was an impressive winner of the the opening Queen Mary Stakes for trainer Karl Burke.

Tudhope, who rode the last two winners on Tuesday, dropped his whip with more than a furlong still to go but it made little difference as his mount powered clear.

There was a dramatic finish to the Queen's Vase as another 5-2 favourite Eldar Eldarov, trained by Roger Varian, got up in the dying strides under David Egan.

Eldar Eldarov, named after the MMA fighter by Bahrain owner Shaikh Khalid, won by the shortest possible distance of a nose from Zechariah, with Hafit in third.