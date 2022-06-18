Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jamie Powell takes Urban Oasis across the finish line to clinch victory in the Ulster Derby on Saturday

Jamie Powell secured the biggest win of his fledgling riding career after Urban Oasis pushed favourite Cougar into second place in the Ulster Derby.

The apprentice brought Urban Oasis (9-1) home a length and three-quarters in front of Cougar (6-4) at Down Royal.

The race was not without drama as a stewards enquiry followed.

Urban Oasis drifted right and caused interference to third-placed Manu Et Corde (18-1), but it was deemed not sufficient to change the result.

Held up in rear through the early stages, Powell produced his mount to lead passing the furlong marker, and went right away for a comfortable victory over the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite.

It was a fourth win in five starts for the John Feane-trained horse and an 11th career victory for Powell.

The main supporting race was the Ulster Oaks, and Atavique produced a brave performance to land the valuable prize for trainer Tom Gibney and jockey Siobhan Rutledge.

Elsewhere on the card, Onameridance looked one to follow when winning the three-year-old handicap by eight and a half lengths.

Fennor Cross was a popular winner of the Mount Charles Handicap for John McConnell and Donagh O'Connor.