Naval Crown had never won over six furlongs prior to Saturday's Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

Naval Crown and jockey James Doyle clinched an impressive victory in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The 33-1 shot narrowly denied the William Buick-ridden Creative Force to earn trainer Charlie Appleby a one-two finish on the final day.

The pair were followed across the line by America's Campanelle and Austraila's Artorius in a dead-heat.

"It was a lovely surprise. I would be lying if I said I expected him to win today," Doyle told ITV Racing.

