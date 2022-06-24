Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Gosden and Dettori have clocked up many big-race wins with the likes of Golden Horn, Enable and Stradivarius

Trainer John Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori have agreed to "take a sabbatical" from their association.

The pair, who have enjoyed one of racing's most successful partnerships, met on Friday at the Newmarket base of Gosden, who trains alongside son Thady.

Dettori, 51, was criticised by John Gosden for his rides on Stradivarius and Saga at Royal Ascot last week.

The Italian rider was replaced on two runners for the Gosdens at Newmarket on Saturday.

"Following speculation in the press, Frankie and I have amicably decided to take a sabbatical from the trainer/jockey relationship but we remain the closest of friends and colleagues," said Gosden in a statement.

The trainer does not intend to appoint a new stable jockey.

"Frankie has been - and always will be - one of the family here so I wanted to meet face to face after he returned from his post-Ascot holiday," added Gosden.

"Frankie is the most superb international jockey and, together, we have achieved significant successes at various times over the last three decades with a number of horses including, most recently, Golden Horn, Enable, Palace Pier, Too Darn Hot and Stradivarius."

Gosden helped get Dettori's career back on track following his split with Godolphin 10 years ago.

But Dettori's name did not appear alongside Sunray Major and Stowell on Saturday's card, with the former partnered by James Doyle in the Criterion Stakes and Robert Havlin on the latter in the Fred Archer Stakes.

Gosden was unhappy with Dettori after finishing third on Stradivarius, who was seeking a record-equalling fourth Gold Cup.

"Our hero overcomplicated matters," he said, and also suggested the jockey should have won the Britannia Handicap on runner-up Saga, owned by the Queen.

Dettori was unavailable for comment.