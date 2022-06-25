Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Westover started the Irish Derby as 11-8 joint favourite with Tuesday

Westover turned the Irish Derby into a procession with a dominant display at the Curragh.

Ridden by Ireland's champion jockey Colin Keane, the Ralph Beckett-trained colt romped home with seven lengths to spare over Piz Badile.

Early pace-setter French Claim came home in third place.

Meanwhile at Newcastle, top weight Trueshan won the Northumberland Plate under Hollie Doyle despite conceding 19lb or more to rivals.

Thought by many to be an unlucky third at Epsom behind Desert Crown, Rob Hornby had been replaced on Westover by Keane for his Classic assignment.

Keane was intent on not letting French Claim gain too much of an advantage in front and while Westover was tracking the pace, his main market rival, Aidan O'Brien's Oaks winner Tuesday, was dropped out by Ryan Moore.

Lionel was one of the first beaten and when Moore tried to make up ground on Tuesday, Keane asked Westover to go and win the race two furlongs out.

The eventual winner galloped clear in relentless fashion and while Piz Badile gave game chase, he was no match for the impressive winner.

His winning distance advertised his superiority with French Claim a further two back. Tuesday came home in fourth.

The winner was cut to around 4-1 from 10s for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, while he is 7-4 from 4-1 for the St Leger.

Trueshan triumphs at Newcastle

The 3-1 favourite Trueshan, trained by Alan King, produced one of racing's great weight-carrying performances by winning at Newcastle.

Under a burden of 10st 8lb, the winner prevailed by half a length from Spirit Mixer, who was allocated 23lb less.

Trueshan was a late absentee from two races at Royal Ascot because of quick ground, but won under a well-timed ride from Doyle, who took her first Classic with the French Oaks on Nashwa six days earlier.

"That was unreal. It's just amazing. It's not just been a good week, it's been a good few years for me," said Doyle.