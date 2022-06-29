Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Moore (left) fell off Glenco in the Rising Sun Veterans' Handicap Chase at Haydock in April

Trainer Gary Moore says his son Josh has made significant but "slow" progress after a fall at Haydock in April that has kept him in hospital for 12 weeks.

The 30-year-old sustained broken ribs, a broken leg, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back.

A chest infection caused further complications.

"He's improved a lot - he wanted to get better as quickly as he could and get out," said his father.

"It has been slow progress and it will be slow progress, but it's progress, which is the main thing," he added.

Moore believes his son, who is also the brother of fellow jockeys Ryan and Jamie, is well on the road to recovery after almost three months in Aintree hospital.

"As well as he's being looked after, he's been in there 12 weeks now, which is a long time for anyone," said the Cisswood Stables handler.

"He's walking and talking - he's back to normal. When he'll be out of hospital, I don't really know, but the sooner the better."