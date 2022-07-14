Close menu

No runners declared for race at Newbury as prize money criticised

Trainer Ralph Beckett is the president of the National Trainers' Federation

No runners have been declared for a race at Newbury for which the prize money has been called "derisory" by one trainer.

The 10-furlong race, scheduled to be the final one of Saturday's meeting, has a prize money fund of £6,500.

There were 13 entries but none have been declared.

Trainer Ralph Beckett, who has decided to run his horse elsewhere, said: "£6,500 for a novice race at a Grade One track on a Saturday is a disgrace."

Beckett, president of the National Trainers' Federation, added: "Furthermore, when the race conditions were published a month ago, it was published at £5,300. It was only upped on Monday and that was too little, too late.

"Horsemen are independent people and are fed up with the derisory prize money on offer in general - and in this instance, they decided to vote with their feet."

The card's feature race, the Super Sprint Stakes at 15.30 BST, has £200,000 in prize money.

BBC Sport has approached Newbury Racecourse for comment.

