Emily Upjohn (left) was narrowly beaten by Tuesday in the Oaks at Epsom

Emily Upjohn will miss the Irish Oaks on Saturday after travel issues blamed on a bird hitting an aeroplane.

The runner-up in last month's Oaks at Epsom will run in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on 23 July instead.

"The plane, which was going to be taking her to Ireland, they also use for Royal Mail," said Thady Gosden, who trains the filly along with dad John.

"It was flying out of Edinburgh to pick her up and there was a bird strike."

Gosden, who is based in Newmarket, Suffolk, added: "The plane that was meant to be taking her there now can't get her in time and they can't find another plane."

On Thursday it was announced Derby winner Desert Crown, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, had been ruled out of the King George.

The Epsom victor had been due to race again with third-placed Westover, who went on to win the Irish Derby.

But on Wednesday it was reported the horse was suffering a "foot niggle".