Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley celebrate the Irish Oaks success with Magical Lagoon

Magical Lagoon held off the challenge of Toy to secure a first Irish Oaks victory for trainer Jessica Harrington at the Curragh.

The race looked Magical Lagoon's to lose after the withdrawal of long-time ante-post favourite Emily Upjohn.

However, the Ribblesdale Stakes winner had to work hard for her first Group One success with Aidan O'Brien's Toy pushing her all the way to the line.

Cairde Go Deo threatened before slipping back to finish third.

O'Brien was seeking a double after winning the Oaks at Epsom with Tuesday but Toy (5-1) came in a head behind the 5-4 favourite as Shane Foley pushed Magical Lagoon in front in a thrilling race to the line.

Emily Upjohn was taken out on Friday afternoon due to travel complications, making Royal Ascot heroine Magical Lagoon the favourite, with the chance to provide Harrington with a second Classic success.

Double delight

"It's wonderful to win one Classic; to get two is absolutely amazing," said Harrington, who took the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Alpha Centauri in 2018.

"She's such a game filly, she only does as much as she has to do. She's just a lovely filly to train.

"I kept looking at what was behind her but I knew she'd keep staying, she stayed very well in Ascot. They probably didn't go as quickly as they did in Ascot and she just ran a great race.

"Shane was in the right position and kept going forward. He rode a super race and she kept finding and finding.

"It's only her third run this year and I'd say she'll improve again. She's in the Yorkshire Oaks and after that I haven't really made a decision.

"I'd love to keep her in training next year. I hope so because Galileo's progeny improve and her brother was a much better four-year-old than three-year-old."