Frankie Dettori has been on board Stradivarius for 15 of his 20 wins

Frankie Dettori will be replaced by Andrea Atzeni when Stradivarius seeks a fifth Goodwood Cup next week.

Dettori, 51, has partnered Stradivarius in 20 of his past 21 races.

But owner Bjorn Nielsen and joint trainer John Gosden were unhappy with the jockey's ride when third in the Gold Cup at Ascot last month.

Dettori and Gosden have been reunited after a "sabbatical" since then, but Nielsen said the Stradivarius decision had been reached by "mutual consent".

"Frankie Dettori, who has enjoyed a great relationship with Stradivarius and ridden him to many brilliant stakes victories, more than he has any other horse, will by mutual agreement give up the ride to Andrea Atzeni in the Goodwood Cup," said Nielsen.

"Frankie remains not only 'the Strad's' biggest fan but a very good friend and of course I look forward to seeing him continue his phenomenal career as one of the greatest big race jockeys of all time.

"Andrea will be no stranger to Stradivarius as they are undefeated together, winning the 2017 and 2018 Goodwood Cups as well as the 2017 Queens Vase."

Stradivarius, aged eight, could face Gold Cup winner Kyprios and runner-up Mojo Star in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

Nielsen has previously said his horse could be retired after the race.