Baaeed (right) powered clear of the seven-strong field to win the 2022 Sussex Stakes

Pre-race favourite Baaeed claimed victory in the Sussex Stakes on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old, who was ridden by Jim Crowley, extended his unbeaten record to nine races with ease, while Modern Games finished second.

Baaeed's task was made easier as 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Coroebus did not run.

Alcohol Free finished third, while Bathrat Leon came fourth.

With Bathrat Leon setting the pace in the mile showpiece, Baaeed pulled wide before making his move to the front..

He powered clear to win by a length and three-quarters at odds of 1-6.

"He just does what he has to," jockey Crowley told ITV.

"Just before the winning line he pinned his ears and completely shut out everything, it's a pleasure to be part of his journey.

"The feeling I got between the three and the two, no horse could you give you that sort of feel. He has everything.

"He has a turn of foot and you could put him anywhere in the race."