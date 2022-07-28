Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Nashwa (right) ridden by Hollie Doyle, powers clear of Aristia to win the Nassau Stakes

Hollie Doyle rode Nashwa to a second Group One win with victory in the Nassau Stakes on the third day of Glorious Goodwood.

Victory follows their success in the French Oaks at Chantilly, where Doyle became the first female jockey to win a French Classic race.

Aristia, a 40-1 shot, was second, while Lilac Road came third and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Concert Hall last.

"It's pretty awesome," Doyle told ITV. "She is the horse of a lifetime."

Nashwa trailed the main body of runners in the early stages before pulling wide and powering clear.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly showed a completely different style of running than in her triumph in France.

Doyle added: "It was a change of tactics today, but it paid off and she is A1, I cannot fault her.

"I rode a bit aggressively in France, whereas today, she knows what she is doing now and I didn't need to risk too much.

"This is her perfect [distance] and you can kind of place her anywhere which is nice."