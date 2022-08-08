Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dunlop trains Adaay in Asia, who Neil Callan rode to victory in the Shergar Cup Sprint at Ascot on Saturday

Harry Dunlop will stop training at the end of the flat season, citing the "current economic climate" as a factor.

His career highlight came when Robin Of Navan won the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud in 2015.

Dunlop has had 169 winners in 16 years and trained Green Moon before his 2012 Melbourne Cup success.

"When you don't have a huge string of horses to cover the rising costs of staff, transport, feed, bedding, it is just not viable," he said. external-link

Dunlop, son of renowned former trainer John and brother to Classic-winning handler Ed, has had five winners so far this year and is looking to stay in the racing industry.

In a statement, he added: "It is something I have thought about over the last few years and my main reason is that it is so hard to keep a business thriving in the current economic climate.

"Thankfully my business is in good shape, so I thought this was a good time to make this decision and to look for a new career."