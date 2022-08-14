Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Inspiral has now won six of her seven races

Frankie Dettori claimed his first top-level Group One victory since reuniting with trainers John and Thady Gosden as Inspiral won in France.

The daughter of Frankel bounced back from a shock defeat in the Falmouth Stakes to land the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

The 9-5 shot won by a neck from Light Infantry, with 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus back in fifth.

"I'm pleased she's bounced back to her very best," said Dettori.

It was the fourth time in six years the Italian jockey had ridden the winner of the race.

He was recalled by John Gosden to ride Inspiral in the Falmouth at Newmarket last month.

The jockey-trainer partnership had a "sabbatical" after Gosden criticised Dettori for some of his rides at Royal Ascot in June.