Mark Johnston has become the first racehorse trainer to have 5,000 winners in Britain.

The Scot, who is based in Middleham, North Yorkshire, reached the landmark with Dubai Mile at Kempton Park.

The 62-year-old broke the all-time record number of British winners for a trainer when Poet's Society provided his 4,194th victory in 2018.

Johnston, who now trains with his son Charlie, had his first winner with Hinari Video in 1987.

He achieved 4,874 winners by himself up until this year before sharing the training licence with Charlie, 31.

Johnston's career highlights include winning the 1,000 Guineas (Attraction, 2004) and 2,000 Guineas (Mister Baileys, 1994).

He has won the Gold Cup at Ascot four times - with Double Trigger (1995), Royal Rebel (2001 and 2002) and Subjectivist (2021).

The Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile, the 6-5 favourite, won the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes with ease to help Johnston reach the mark.

"It's obviously a bit different from breaking the record in 2018, you could say no-one has reached 4,194 winners [the previous record] so it's not as if I'm breaking new ground, it's just another landmark and setting the bar higher for people to try to reach," Johnston told Great British Racing.

"The main thing is the whole business revolves around winners and a lot of winners means a lot of happy owners. Hopefully we can continue doing the same thing."