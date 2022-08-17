Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Baaeed finished six-and-a-half lengths clear of Mishriff

The world's top-rated horse Baaeed clocked up a 10th straight victory with a brilliant win in the Juddmonte International at York.

Stepping up to a mile and a quarter for the first time, the unbeaten 2-5 favourite, trained by William Haggas, surged clear of runner-up Mishriff.

The son of Sea The Stars had won all his previous nine races over a mile.

"He's the perfect racehorse," said jockey Jim Crowley. "Every horse is beatable, but he's got everything."

High Definition made the early running and Crowley bided his time on Baaeed as last year's winner Mishriff came through to lead in the latter stages.

Any questions over his stamina were banished as Baaeed accelerated clear for a dominant six-and-a-half-length triumph, with 100-1 shot Sir Busker third and 2,000 Guineas victor Native Trail in fifth.

"I'm not joking - he could win from the July Cup (three-quarters of a mile) to a mile and a half," the winning jockey told ITV.

"When he can win over a mile and has a turn of foot like he has, only special horses can win like that. I'll never find a horse like him again. He's as good as the greats."

Haggas described the winner as "imperious" and said his victory was almost as good as the legendary Frankel in the same race 10 years ago.

Frankel, unbeaten in 14 races, triumphed by seven lengths while Baaeed won by six-and-a-half lengths.

"That was a superlative performance - I'm glad now that everyone will believe in him," said the Newmarket trainer.

"He's just got a fabulous engine and temperament."

The extra distance proved no problem for Baaeed

Haggas indicated Baaeed was likely to run in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October, rather than the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

He said the success would also cheer his wife Maureen - the daughter of Lester Piggott - after she was recently injured in a riding accident.

Baaeed's owner Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum confirmed he would race only one more time.

"We'd love him to stay unbeaten, we couldn't be prouder," she said.