Stradivarius has won the Lonsdale Cup three times

Three-time Lonsdale Cup winner Stradivarius will miss Friday's race at York because of a bruised foot.

The eight-year-old was aiming for a fourth win in the race after being ridden to victory by Frankie Dettori in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Stradivarius, the son of Sea The Stars, has six victories overall at York.

However, trainers John and Thady Gosden declared the horse unfit, leaving a field of seven for the The Group 2 race which gets under way at 14:25 BST.

Stradivarius' last outing in the Goodwood Cup ended in dramatic fashion in July after he was beaten by Gold Cup winner Kyprios.